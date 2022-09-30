PM Modi buys first ticket of Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train | See pics

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. PM Modi also bought the first ticket of before its inauguration. He then boarded the train for a ride between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

This train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. The other two run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station. With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Check routes, ticket prices and other details here

The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital - to the Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from October 1st.

The new Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations 6 days a week, except on Sundays.

Ticket price: Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in its executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in its chair class

According to the proposed timings, Train No. 20901 Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 pm. It will have three stoppages on the route. First stoppage will be at Surat (8:50 am), Vadodara (10:20 am) and Ahmedabad (11:35 am). This train will cover a distance of 520 km in 6.20 hours. To reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai Central, Vande Bharat Express will take 5.25 hours.

Vande Bharat Express train offers an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features such as indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System or Kavach technology. Kavach controls the speed of the train by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to apply the brakes.