During his tenure as the Rajya Sabha chairman, PM Modi said, VP Naidu helped in "upward journey" of the upper house. The productivity increased in his tenure, the prime minister highlighted.

"We are celebrating Independence Day this time, when the country's President, Vice-President, Speaker, and Prime Minister are all those people who were born in Independent India and all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

"The one liners of Venkaiah Naidu ji are famous. They are wit liners. His command over the languages has always been great," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

''One of the admirable things about him is his passion towards Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House. "You have an interesting take on the debate over mother-tongue. You always say that mother tongue is like eyes, while a second language is like a pair of spectacles. You have ensured that members can speak in any language in the House."

Hailing Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi said, "Rajya Sabha's productivity increased 70 per cent during Naidu's tenure." The attendance of MPs also increased, he added, while bidding farewell to the outgoing Vice-President.

"You have said several times 'I am retired from politics but not tired from public life'. So, your responsibility to lead this House might be ending now but the nation as well as workers of public life - like me - will continue to receive benefits of your experiences," PM in Rajya Sabha.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a farewell in the House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.