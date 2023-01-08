PM Modi assured all help on Joshimath': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

"PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement.

The statement further claimed that the PM was was personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the ongoing work to ensure the safety of civilians in the area while assuring all all possible assistance to save Joshimath.

The PMO had earlier said it would hold a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon. "Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said. District officials of Joshimath also attended the meeting via video conferencing. According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand also attended the review through video conferencing.

The town of Joshimath also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimathevery winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage center of the country.

On the other hand, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.