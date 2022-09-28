PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending State Funeral of Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He also conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of Shinzo Abe. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of Shinzo Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well as conceptualizing the vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues.

The leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and global partnership. The Prime Minister had productive talks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He said, India and Australia will keep working closely to boost the India-Australia friendship in diverse sectors.