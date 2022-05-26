PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 31,500 cr in TN

The Prime Minister was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai. DMK leaders and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudy were also present on the occasion. He held a roadshow in Chennai upon his arrival in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 31,000 crores, including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The event had the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan among others.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore. The 75-km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30-km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115-km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme also witnessed the inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,540 crore.

The 262 Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The 4 Lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 Km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5850 crore.

It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The ​​94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, were laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs. 1430 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.