PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit, Indonesian President greets him

Bali, Nov 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 summit. He received a warm welcome by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Summit will witness extensive deliberations on ways to overcome important global challenges. It will also focus on ways to further sustainable development across our planet.

During his visit, Prime Minister will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia. He will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders , including with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and the mandatory interaction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, sources informed ANI.

The prime minister is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) along with Indonesia and Italy.

G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.