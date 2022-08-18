PM Modi and others greet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

She completed her BA in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirappalli. Then she pursued a master's from JNU in 1984. She has also done a PhD in dissertation on the Indo-European textile trade.

On her 63rd birthday, greetings have been pouring in on social media from her colleagues, party leaders and well-wishers. Let's take a look at it

PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to wish Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. He wrote, "Best wishes to our valued Cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on her birthday. Nirmala Ji is at the forefront of transforming the economy and furthering 'Ease of Doing Business.' I pray for her long and healthy life."

Sitharaman in her reply to PM Modi's wish tweeted, "Thank you Hon. @PMOIndia for your kind wishes. Your encouragement and guidance have been immensely motivating."

Union Minister of Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wished the Finance Minister on her birthday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed his best wishes for Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday.