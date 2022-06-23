BRICS countries to play important role in post-pandemic world: PM Modi

''Regarding the governance of the global economy, we BRICS member countries have a very similar approach. And so our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution in the global post-COVID recovery,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at BRICS summit.

BRICS members have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy. Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery": PM Narendra Modi at the 14th BRICS Summit

''There are multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations & think-tanks, we have strengthened our people-to-people connect

Prior to the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a keynote speech virtually in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. Ahead of the virtual summit, India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in which both discussed issues of mutual interest including the border issue and return of Indians to China.

The summit will host a High-Level Dialogue on Global Development with guest countries on June 24.This week that is taking place in the backdrop of the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

. .

BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

On Wednesday, Xi and Modi along with other heads of the BRICS countries addressed the BRICS Business Forum.

Wang visited India in March during which he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.