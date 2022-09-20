PM Modisaid, "This conference has a major role to play in preparing a road map of India's urban development for the next 25 years during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"Our country trusts BJP. It's the responsibility of all Mayors to work from the grassroots level. Better facilities to be provided and growth should be well-planned," said PM Modi addressing the Council of Mayors and Dy Mayors of BJP in Gandhinagar, Gujarat via video conferencing.

''Till 2014, the metro network in our country was less than 250 kilometers long. Today the metro network in the country is more than 775 kilometers, said Prime Minister.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel began his journey as a Mayor. We shall follow his path for a better India and work for its development. All Mayors must follow Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Prayas" PM said.

"Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are now becoming the centre of economic activities, we should focus on developing industry clusters in those areas... Small vendors must get training to use digital payments system. Mayors must take initiative to ensure this."

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet on Monday.

BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the inaugural ceremony, while others who will take part in the conference over two days include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Fadnavis will share his vision for urban development and Puri will brief the guests about various government schemes for urban local bodies. In all, mayors, deputy mayors and other elected representatives from 18 states and Union Territories will participate in the conference and share their views on topics like waste management, traffic management and water-logging etc," BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said.

Mayors of Surat, Indore, Kanpur and Panaji will brief the audience about the work they have done in waste management, cleanliness and increasing revenue, among other areas, in their respective cities, he added.