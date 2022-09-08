PM Modi a great guy: says Trump, also hints at running for President again

"He does not have an easy job, but he does it really well," Trump also added.

The former president also talked about his intentions to run for president in 2024, "Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls... I'll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect," Trump told NDTV.

On India-US relations, the former US President described his ties with India as one of the strong relationships he formed in office.

"I think India has never had a better friend than me. That's one of the relationships that I've formed. India has never had a better friend as President than me," Trump also told NDTV.