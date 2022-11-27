PM Modi a 'chieftain of liars', sympathy-seeker: Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5, Kharge said he comes from the ''poorest of the poor and (belongs to) untouchable caste''.

''Modiji and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years? Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy. And people like you who always claim to be poor. ''I am also poor. I am from the poorest of the poor. I come from the untouchable caste. At least people drink your tea. People do not even drink my tea,'' he said.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi was trying to gain sympathy by playing a victim card. ''And then you say, I (Modi) am poor, someone had abused me, told me something, questioned my 'haisiyat' (status). If you are trying to gain sympathy by saying such things, you should (understand) that people are now intelligent. They are not that foolish (to not understand),'' he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Kheda, the prime minister said the Congress president has said he will show Modi his ''aukat''. ''I have no status. I was born as a common man. Let us see how he shows me my aukat," he said. Kharge said the people will listen if you lie once or twice but how many times have you lied? He alleged PM Modi told a ''lie after a lie'' but is accusing Congress of looting the country whereas he rubs shoulders with the rich.

''How many times have you told a lie? Lie after lie. He (Modi) is 'jhoothon ka sardar' (chieftain of liars). And on top of it, he says these Congress people looted the country. You are also looting the land of the poor, not giving land to the Adivasis. ''Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich people with whom you stand, they are looting us,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Kharge said Modi accused Congress of sidelining Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the aim to divide the party. ''Until 20-30 years ago, the offices of BJP did not even have the photo of the Iron Man of India,'' he claimed.

Kharge said the BJP ''never liked'' Babasaheb Ambedkar but is remembering him for votes. ''He (Modi) says these people (Congress leaders) sidelined Sardar Patel. Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had worked together to win Independence for India and keep it safe,'' he said.

Did the photo of Sardar Patel find a place in the offices of RSS and BJP 20-30 years ago? Did they ever say he was good? the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Kharge attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh while talking about Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse. ''Who killed Mahatma Gandhi? (Nathuram) Godse. And who was Godse? He was close to these people. People from RSS and what was earlier called Jan Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha shot dead Mahatma Gandhi. Now they have found love for Gandhiji. Gujarat was made by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel,'' he said.

Kharge appealed to the people ''to question PM Modi and Amit Shah whether 10-20 leaders from Gujarat never did anything for the state. ''And whether they (Modi and Shah) achieved everything in (the last) eight years or the last 27 years (during BJP's rule in Gujarat)?'' ''They (BJP) are in power (in Gujarat) for the last 27 years but people are still dying of hunger. Most children are malnourished. They have worked to fatten Adani and Ambani, what will they do for children?'' he asked.

Kharge also posed questions to the prime minister regarding ''30 lakh vacancies'' in government departments.

''Now with elections approaching, you are talking about giving jobs. Modiji is distributing certificates of appointment, something that is done by the clerk of concerned departments,'' he said.