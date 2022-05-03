PM in Germany: Modi Chancellor Scholz interact with top business executives

"Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies. Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday had an interaction with the top executives from German and Indian companies to strengthen the economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.

This meeting took place after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz. The Indian PM said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.

"The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive. Chancellor Scholz and I, along with Ministers, officials from Germany and India discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like sustainable development, mobility, economic growth and more," PM Modi said in a tweet. In a joint statement, both governments welcomed active people-to-people exchanges including among students, academia and the professional workforce.

Following Business Leaders participated in the Business Round Table:

Indian Business Delegation:

Sanjiv Bajaj (Head of Indian Delegation) President Designate, CII Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv;

Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge;

C K Birla, Managing Director and CEO, C K Birla Group;

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO Indian Hotels Company Ltd;

Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries;

Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, ReNew Power and President, Assocham;

Dinesh Khara, Chairman State Bank of India;

C P Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited;

Deepak Bagla, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Invest India;

German Business Delegation:

Roland Busch, Head of German Delegation, President and CEO, Siemens and Chairman, Asia Pacific Committee of German Business;

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF;

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management, Volkswagen;

Stefan Hartung, Chairman of the Board of Management, Bosch;

Marika Lulay, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, GFT Technologies;

Klaus Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer, Schaeffler;

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer Deutsche Bank;

Ralf Wintergerst, Chairman of the Management Board, Giesecke+Devrient;

Jürgen Zeschky, Chief Executive Officer, ENERCON;