PLI scheme for IT server, hardware too

The outcome of the PLI scheme is that today India is one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers. During April-October 2022, smartphones worth 5 billion dollars were exported. Now it wants to replicate the experience and success in the IT servers and hardware sector.
New Delhi, Jan 12: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has hinted at extending the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to IT server and hardware production companies too. Modi government's intention in this regard could be inferred from his address at the VLSI Design Conference 2023.
It is quite evident how the Modi government's PLI scheme has revolutionised mobile manufacturing in India. Once the same scheme is extended to IT server and hardware production companies, India could become a leading manufacturer in that sector as well. The demand for IT servers and hardware has gone up exponentially, especially after the advent of high speed internet.