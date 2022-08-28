Pleased: Anand Mahindra shares update on Manipur teen who made Iron man suit

Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote, "Many of you may remember Prem's story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining Mahindra University where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra's Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of Pratap Bose."

"I was very pleased when Pratap told me that Prem's had a very successful summer internship-working specifically on advanced car door opening mechanisms. Most important Pratap praised Prem's inclination to 'learn by making things.' We need more of that mode of education!", he added.

Last year, Anand Mahindra found Prem, India's many hidden gems in Imphal, and assured all help in building his career.

The original tweet from September 2021 said: "Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & K.C. Mahindra Education Trust to support him..."

Prem's creation of Iron Man went viral on social media. Mahindra was more than impressed by Prem's obvious talent. He reached out to the poor family and decided to give Prem a platform to chase his dreams.

Lauding the mechanical engineering aspirant's ability to use scrap material and other basic tools for creating the 'Iron Man' suit, Mahindra mentioned that many people from privileged backgrounds forget to appreciate the availability of resources they have.