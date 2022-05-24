"Learned counsel for respondent submits that in all practical purposes the petition has become infructuous as the film KGF Chapter 2, has already been released on 14th April. In view of the above the writ petition is dismissed in default as well as having become infructuous," the bench observed as per the website.

The petition had accused the movie of projecting smoking as a healthy and stylish habit in the public place and the trailer of the multilingual film was unlawful, illegal and looks motivated by vested interest, Live Law added.

Prashanth Neel-directed KGF 2, which is produced by Hombale Films, was released on April 14. The film was released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It has become one of the biggest box office hits in the post-Covid pandemic era and the third highest-grossing film of all time in Indian cinema.

The plea had also claimed that Yash was an actor with a huge fan following and he should have shown his social, moral and legal responsibilities while dealing with a restricted trade product - tobacco. It had also requested the court to direct the CBFC to revoke the certification and issue fresh clearance only after it complies with COTPA Act and rules.