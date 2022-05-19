Plea against Amitabh, Shahrukh, Ajay Devgn for promoting gutka

The petitioner has accused the trio of "promoting consumption of gutkha and tobacco". The plea filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by city-based social activist Tamanna Hashmi.

He has claimed that the actors' commercials encouraged people to consume gutkha and tobacco.

Hashmi, who remains in news for his petitions against political bigwigs and celebrities, has also named actor Ranveer Singh among those who were "misusing their celebrity status" by agreeing to appear in gutkha and pan masala ads.

The prayer has sought directions to the police that FIR be lodged against the actors under IPC sections 311 (punishment to a thug), 420 (cheating) and 467 and 468 (forgery). It is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

In the recent past, netiens had attacked actors who endorsed tobacco and gutkha. In fact, the criticism forced Akshay Kumar to lend an apology to his fans.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay said.

The actor said that he had decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.