Plane with 12 Indians lands in Karachi

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.

Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport.

The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month due to technical issues.

SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator and was diverted to Karachi on July 5. IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on July 17 after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.