PKR touching nadir, Pak economy in abyss

With very low exports and no financial packages from the US or China, Pakistan is drastically short on forex reserves. To meet the rising dollar demand, the country is now forced to sell its diplomatic possessions in the US.

New Delhi, Jan 28: Terror exporter Pakistan's economy is in doldrums and so is its currency. The massive fall in the Pakistani rupee (PKR) against the US dollar has further depleted its forex reserves. The country tried hard to get some bailout package from its ally China but that did not seem to have worked. Now, it has pinned its last hopes on the IMF and taken some measures to meet its conditions.

According to the forex experts, the fall in PKR is due to the government lifting up the exchange cap. This triggered the selling as several of the sellers were trapped in their position for quite some time. The 9.6 percent decline of the currency has been unprecedented. It is the second-biggest drop in a single session ever. The latest drop has gone below the previous official low of PKR 240 in July 2022.