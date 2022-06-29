Pilgrims with no RFID tags will not be allowed to take Amarnath Yatra 2022

"Some yatris not moving with the convoy and arriving directly in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Sonmarg through their own, hired vehicles are advised to collect their RFID tags from Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar, Pahalgam club, Sonmarg Development Agency (SDA) office before proceeding ahead. Yatris without RFID tags will not be allowed to commence their pilgrimage," the administration said.

The board has decided to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for tracking the movement of vehicles and pilgrims during this year's pilgrimage to the revered Shrine.

The RFID tag cards will be issued to all the pilgrims.

. .

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021 was conducted on symbolic basis. So, it is expected that the number of pilgrims may be high this time as compared to the previous years.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued the dos and don'ts for the pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra which is all set to begin on June 30, 2022.

The yatra commences from twin routes traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal after a break of two years following the Covid outbreak.

Unprecedented security measures have been made for this Year's Amarnath Yatra . Adequate number of CRPF, state police and armed police personnel have been deployed in Jammu city and on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and Pathankot- Jammu National Highway. The convoy of vehicles ferrying pilgrims from Jammu base camp to Srinagar were being escorted by the security personnel.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Dos

The Yaris has been asked to carry sufficient woolen clothing as the temperatures may sometimes fall below 5 degrees Celsius.

Must carry an umbrella, wind cheater, raincoat, and waterproof shoes as the weather can be unpredictable.

Keep clothes and edibles in a suitable waterproof bag to avoid getting belongings wet.

Carry identity card/ driver's license and yatra permit.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Don'ts