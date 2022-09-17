Photos: PM Modi releases cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park

Gwalior, Sep 17: Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur districton Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am.