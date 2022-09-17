Photos: PM Modi releases cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park


Gwalior, Sep 17: Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur districton Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am.

After the modified Boeing 747 landed at the Gwalior airbase at 7.47 am, the felines were flown in two Air Force helicopters to Palpur near the Park.

How Modi govt’s efforts to conserve wildlife have brought positive results

Check out the photos:

PM at Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

A cheetah released inside a special enclosure

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

PM after releasing a cheetah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at the feline after releasing it inside a special enclosure

PM clicking photographs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs of a cheetah inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Cheetah inside special enclosure

The cheetah inside the special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

PM's Thumbs Up

PM Modi showing 'thumbs-up' after taking a photo of a cheetah inside the special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

PM after releasing cheetah

PM Modi after releasing a cheetah inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park.

Published On September 17, 2022

