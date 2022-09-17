Photos: PM Modi releases cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park

Gwalior, Sep 17: Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur districton Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am.
After the modified Boeing 747 landed at the Gwalior airbase at 7.47 am, the felines were flown in two Air Force helicopters to Palpur near the Park.
Check out the photos:
PM at Kuno National Park
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
A cheetah released inside a special enclosure
A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
PM after releasing a cheetah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at the feline after releasing it inside a special enclosure
PM clicking photographs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs of a cheetah inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Cheetah inside special enclosure
The cheetah inside the special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
PM's Thumbs Up
PM Modi showing 'thumbs-up' after taking a photo of a cheetah inside the special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
PM after releasing cheetah
PM Modi after releasing a cheetah inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park.