PFI’s hit-squad trainer is a martial arts expert cum Kerala High Court advocate

The accused who was also a hit squad trainer has been identified as Mohammed A I and is a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala. His arrest took place following the raids that the NIA undertook earlier this week at 56 different places in Kerala.

In a statement the NIA said that this arrest was made subsequent to the searches conducted at 56 locations in Kerala including the residence of Mohammed Mubarak A. I., who is a PFI Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer/member. He's a practicing Advocate in the Hon'ble Kerala High Court. An assortment of arms, concealed in badminton racket bag; were recovered from his house during the searches yesterday, including an axe, swords and sickles. Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining Hit Squads in different States and districts to target leaders and members of other communities.

The NIA had on Thursday conducted searches in 56 locations in Kerala. The raids were in connection with arresting the second rung of leaders and also to hunt for those hit-squad members who were involved in the killing of scores of Hindu leaders in the country. The raids were conducted at the homes seven state executive committee members, seven zonal heads and 15 physical training instructors trainers.

The NIA said that the PFI has been justifying the use of criminal force in attaining its goals. While banning the PFI, the Union Home Ministry said that the outfit was involved in acts of terror and had been recruiting for outfits such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. The ban was imposed for a period of five years on the PFI and its many affiliates.