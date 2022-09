Hyderabad, Sep 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids were conducted at 23 places including the residence and business premises of suspects in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana.