PFI banned: It is now time to clean up the rot from within, especially in Kerala

Siyad C A, the civil police officer attached to the Kalady police station, has been suspended pending inquiry for his alleged links with the PFI. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident under Rule 6 of the Kerala Police Department Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal Rules. The probe has been entrusted with the Puthencruz Deputy Superintendent of Police who would in turn submit his report within 14 days.

This comes just two days after it was reported that at least 873 Kerala Police officers were involved with the PFI. Media reports had said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had submitted a report to the state police with a list of officers who are involved with the banned outfit. The unconfirmed report also stated that the NIA was probing the matter and the agency would also look into the financial transactions.

OneIndia has not been able to independently verify this report. However, the complacency among many within the force is not entirely wrong.

While the latest case of a civil police official being suspended is one such instance, in December 2021 one constable P K Anas posted with the Karimannoor police station in Idukki had been dismissed on the charge that he was leaking information about the RSS to the SDPI which is the political wing of the PFI. He had leaked information about 200 RSS and BJP workers from the police database.

In 2019, the Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police had prepared a detailed report on officials who had alleged links with the PFI. In 2018, a Pachavelicham (green light) group had been identified within the police with allegedly close links with the PFI.

While reports about the involvement of the cops have been denied, sources say that a clean up act would take place very soon. The source also added that such black sheep would damage the reputation of the Kerala Police force which in turn would do damage to the morale of several honest officials who have been battling radical groups for long.

The Kerala Police force has managed to remain neutral irrespective of which government has come to power. However, such elements who have been radicalised over the years can ruin the reputation of the force and hence acting against them is very important, the official cited above said.

In the case of Siyad it was found that he had allegedly reached out to those on general duty and other officers over phone in favour of PFI activists who were arrested and booked by the Perumbavoor police on the charge of damaging a KSRTC bus last month.

On the phone, images of a political murder in Alappuzha were found apart from numbers of PFI activists. The report said that Siyad had contacted PFI members despite knowing that they had been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Following a series of mega raids by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) that began on September 22, the PFI and its affiliates, All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India (CFI), Rehab India Foundation, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were declared as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Union Home Ministry.