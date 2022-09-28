New Delhi, Sep 28: The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates were banned for five years by India on September 28. The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Here's what leaders have to say on the PFI ban:

"PFI is being investigated. All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commented, "Welcome the nationwide ban on PFI and its associates. This decision reiterates New India's zero-tolerance policy towards threats to national security and PM Narendra Modi's commitment to root out the forces aiming to disrupt peace, security and sovereignty of India."

Speaking about the ban on the PFI, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni said, "The investigation was being done by the NIA, accordingly this action has been taken. Action was taken as per the information received in the coming time also". Reacting to the demand for a ban on RSS, he said, "They are not able to say what the Congress should say in Rajasthan. All I would say is to contribute to nation-building".

"We welcome PFI ban if reasonable. We've to fight against RSS in secular way too. Ban may not solve all problems. Earlier SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) was banned, but NDF (National Development Front), PFI emerged later," MLA MK Muneer, Indian Union Muslim League said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has welcomed the government's decision to ban the PFI. "It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country," he said. He further added that "Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too has welcomed on Central Govt's decision to ban PFI. "I welcome it. The central government has taken appropriate action against communal PFI and its other affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reacted on the PFI ban. In a tweet, CM wrote, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist."

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress as the Centre took the major step of banning the Popular Front of India and said the Congress has "actively defended" and "collaborated" with the PFI in the past. "One of the trustees of Rehab India Foundation, now banned by GoI, is Prof Muhammed Sulaiman. He is also the MP of the Indian National League. INL is a coalition partner of the LDF. Ahammad Devarkovil, incharge of Ports, Museums and Archeology, is the GS of INL. See the terror link?" Malviya tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak & KP Maurya said, "The country is appreciating the decision by Home Minister Amit Shah, we thank him... welcome the decision. To those opposing it, India will not accept it & give an answer."

Congress MP from Malappuram, Kodikunnil Suresh, said, "We demand for RSS also to get banned. PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?"