Petrol, diesel new rates: Check the price of fuel in your city today

New Delhi, May 22: The Government of India's decision to reduce prices on petrol and diesel have come as a big relief to citizens. The Centre on Saturday announced that it was cutting excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. It was expected to reduce Rs 9.5 for a litre of petrol and Rs 7 for one litre of diesel.

Even after the price cuts, petrol is sold over Rs 100 in most cities while diesel rates have come down to Rs 90s. Here are the new fuel prices in major cities today:

After the reduction, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 96.72 while the rate of diesel has dropped to Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In the commercial capital, petrol is sold at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 97.28 a litre.

Whereas in Kolkata, people have to shell out Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 102.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.24 a litre.

. .

In Bengaluru, the price of a litre of petrol stood at Rs 101.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 87.89 per litre.

In Hyderabad, people have to pay Rs 109.66 and Rs 97.82 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Bhopal, the petrol costs Rs 108.65 per litre and diesel Rs 93.90.

City Old Price New Price Delhi Rs 105.41 for petrol and Rs 96.67 for diesel Rs 96.72 for petrol and Rs 89.62 for diesel Mumbai Rs 120.51 for petrol and Rs 104.77 for diesel Rs 111.35 for petrol and Rs 97.28 for diesel Kolkata Rs 115.08 for petrol and Rs 99.82 for diesel Rs 106.03 for petrol and Rs 92.76 for diesel Chennai Rs 110.89 for petrol and Rs 100.98 for diesel Rs 102.63 for petrol and Rs 94.24 for diesel Bengaluru Rs 110.25 for petrol and Rs 94.01 for diesel Rs 101.94 for petrol and Rs 87.89 for diesel

Note: Rates mentioned are for a litre of petrol and diesel