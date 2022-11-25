‘Person I treated as my brother…’: Mamata meets Suvendu over tea

Kolkata, Nov 25: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met with the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, in a first since her former aide quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 state assembly election.

"The person I treated as my younger brother is today saying the government in Bengal has become 'of the party, by the party and for the party and what if I say the Centre has become a government of the agency, by the agency and for the agency?", said Mamata Banerjee after meeting Adhikari.