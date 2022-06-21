"Whatever is right for people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than the power. If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place," news agency ANI quoted Darekar as saying on asking about speculations that BJP will soon stake claims to form govt in state.

Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has gone incommunicado, a party leader said on Tuesday, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The development could rattle the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde. However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

Raut said if Shinde has any misunderstanding with the chief minister, it can be cleared "I have spoken to (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and other leaders of the MVA," Raut said. There was normal activity outside Shinde's bungalow in neighbouring Thane city and attempts to reach out to his son failed. The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition. PTI