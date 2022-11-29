‘People called Schindler's List a propaganda... Truth eventually triumphs’: Amit Malviya on Kashmir Files cont

Malviya also added, "Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what..."

Malviya quoted the Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's tweet condemning Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files' - a movie about the plight and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Along with Malviya, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also slammed Lapid for his statement that he misused the platform. "National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) will take cognizance of it. He should not have used such words," said the Goa CM.

The BJP's Goa spokesperson Savio Rodrigues also slammed Lapid and declared his comments an insult to the 'horrors faced by Kashmiri Hindus'.

What did the Israeli filmmaker say?

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the protests was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.