'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff on Saturday

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger. The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found in primary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.