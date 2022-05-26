Pecan nuts, tofu, avocado: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s special diet in jail

Mid-morning, he has one glass of beetroot juice or cucumber or mausami (sweet lemon) or Tulsi and mint leaves or amla (gooseberry) or celery leaves or fresh haldi (turmeric) or carrot or aloe vera juice.

Alternatively he is given one fruit-watermelon, kiwi, strawberry, guava, apple or wood apple or Sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus kheera /tomato/half lemon/avocado.

For lunch, Sidhu is given one chapati of 30 grams sorghum, water chestnut and ragi four in equal quantity. He is also given one down each of seasonal green vegetable, and of cucumber and ghia raita or one bowl of beet root raita

In the evening, he is given a cup of 100 ml tea with low fat milk and no sugar and 25 grams of paneer slice or 25 grams of tofu with half a lemon.

For dinner, Sidhu is given a bowl of mixed vegetables and dal soup/black chana soup with a 200 gram bowl sprinkled with black pepper consisting of sautéed vegetables-carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper.

At bedtime he gets a glass of chamomile tea and one tablespoon psyllium husk with half a glass of warm water.

The diet chart that has been allowed by a court also advises Sidhu to drink a lot of water, avoid saturated fat and processed food. It also says that table salt should not be sprinkled on any salad and only iodised salt must be used in small quantity.