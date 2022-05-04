Pattina Pravesam controversy: Mutt, BJP attack Tamil Nadu govt for banning palanquin ritual

Chennai, May 4: A row has erupted over the denial of permission by the Mayiladuthurai district administration to conduct 'Pattina Pravesam', a customary practice during which the seer is carried on a palanquin by devotees.

Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer J Balaji had recently passed an order banning the ritual 'Pattina Pravesam' of Dharmapuram Adhneenam in Mayiladuthurai district citing the practice as a "violation of human rights" and this might create law and order problems. The decision was met with criticisms from the mutt and the BJP.

Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, Madurai Adheenam chief, said Dharmapuram Adheenam is 500 years old tradition and the British too had permitted 'Pattina Pravesam'.

"After the British, Kalaingar (Karunanidhi), CM Bhaktavatsalam and other CMs had allowed it. Nobody stopped it. It's very unfortunate. My request to CM Stalin is, he himself should chair the event and attend the function," ANI tweeted Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal as saying.

. .

The state government has held up the lands and properties belonging to the mutt, the seer said.

"Government threatens me when I ask for the return of Adheenam land, temples and other commercial properties for performing religious duties. Many of Adheenam's properties are held by ruling party members," he accused.

He then questioned why all these restrictions are only for "one religion"? "I will report this matter (threats given by ruling party, as claimed by him) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Madurai Adheenam Chief said.

Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, slammed the DMK government for denying permission for the ritual saying it is an affront to Tamil Nadu's civilisational culture. He tweeted, "Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam's centuries old 'Pattina Pravesham' is an affront to T N's civilisational culture. I'll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order, [sic]"

Attacking the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said, "DMK party that is build on sheer sycophancy doesn't understand this difference! Servitude is serving one's family, in this case Gopalapuram, by sheer sycophants & serving one's guru is through the institution of 'Pattina Pravesham'@BJP4TamilNadu is ready to make this happen. [sic]"