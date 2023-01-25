'Pathaan' movie posters torn, burnt outside cinema hall in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Watch

According to reports, the youth of Hindu organizations created ruckus outside cinema halls ahead of the release and also raised slogans warning they would set cinema hall ablaze if the movie is screened. 'Film Chalega Hall Jalega' slogans were raised by the protesting people who said that Hindutva cannot be compromised. The members of the organisation reportedly said any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur and the whole of India," said the members of the Hindu organisation.

Patna, Jan 25: Posters of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', which has been embroiled in controversies for a long time, was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also earlier filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the song. Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple said he would "burn alive" Khan for disrespecting Hindu religion.

Deepika Padukone's orange bikini makes the final cut!

It must be noted that the movie had run into controversy following the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. The track which was supposed to give a positive buzz for the flick put the film in trouble as people called for a boycott of 'Pathaan'. People had slammed the vulgar song on social media sites and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's comments added fuel to the fire. He raised objection to the number over Deepika wearing saffron and Shah Rukh sporting green attires in the song. In addition to it, the minister pointed out Deepika's silent support to the JNU protestors in 2020 due to which he hinted at banning the film in the state. Several politicians also spoke up on the same lines after this.

Following the uproar, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had directed the makers of 'Pathaan' to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said . The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit the revised version of the spy action thriller before its release. The certificate for a film, according to procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.

However, the orange bikini of Deepika Padukone has not been removed. The makers did not give in to the controversies around it and retained. it. However, few minor tweaks have been made to Besharam Rang.