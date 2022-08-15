Passenger raises alarm over mobile chat: Flight gets delayed by 6 hours

A woman passenger noticed a message on the mobile phone of a man onboard the flight and brought this to the notice of the cabin crew.

The crew alerted the Air Traffic Controller and the flight that was ready to take off returned to the bay.

The man was chatting with his girlfriend who was to catch a flight to Bengaluru from the same airport. The man was later not allowed to board the flight due to the questioning that lasted for several hours, while his girlfriend missed her flight to Karnataka's capital, news agency PTI reported.

All the 185 passengers were later reboarded on the Mumbai-bound flight after thorough checking of the baggage and the aeroplane left at 5 pm.

Comments No complaint has been filed till late night as it was a friendly chat between two friends over security, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.