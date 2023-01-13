Parvez Alam arrested as smuggling of swords continues into Maharashtra

He was travelling to Malegaon by bus when the police nabbed him. The police said that the weapons were valued at Rs 17,400.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniket Bharti said that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

A report by Times Now said that in past few months, there have been several instances of arms and ammunition being recovered in from communally sensitive areas in Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Nanded and Aurangabad.

In April last year, the Maharashtra police recovered 25 swords from an autorickshaw in Nanded. The police had tracked the weapons to Amritsar in Punjab, the police had said.

In April 2022, the Maharashtra police had recovered 90 swords and daggers in the Dhule district. The weapons were being transported from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan in a Scorpio, the police said. The police had arrested Mohammad Sharif, Sheikh Ilyas, Syed Nai and Kapil Dabhade. The revery was to the rune of Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police had earlier recovered weapons from the godown of a private courier company in the DIghi area. The police recovered 92 swords, 2 daggers and 9 knives. The police said that the boxes were sent by one Umesh Sood, a resident of Amritsar to Anil Hoon a resident of Aurangabad.