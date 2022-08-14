Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives

New Delhi, Aug 14: On 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.

"Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the sufferings of people during the partition as hundreds of thousands were displaced after the creation of Pakistan.

"One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan," he said in a tweet.

To bring out the suffering of millions of people during India's partition to the fore, the whole country is observing Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition on 14th August, 2022. PM Modi in his last Independence Day Speech had announced to observe "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.