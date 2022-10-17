Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Major Hindu temples to be closed on Oct 25

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala and and around 60 other temples administered by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devsthanam. will remain closed for about 12 hours from 8.11 am till 7.30 pm owing to solar eclipse on October 25.

New Delhi, Oct 17: Major Hindu temples across India will shut their doors on December 25 for nearly 12 hours to ward off the negative energy said to be generated by the eclipse.

All VIP break darshan, 300 special entry darshan, and all other forms of privilege darshan will also be suspended on December 25.

Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam will be shut from 6 am till 6.30 pm.

The temple doors would be opened at 3.30 am for Suprabhata Seva and Mahamangala Harathi and it would remain closed from 6 am till 6.30 pm.

Alayashuddhi and Samprokshana rituals will also be suspended. The devotes can enter the enter after 8 am.

Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will remain closed from 10 am till 7.15 pm on December.

"The temple will be closed at 10 am soon after the Nitya Kalyanam and Sudarshana Homam. The temple doors will be opened at 7.15 p.m," according to the press release. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple the next day (December 26).

According to beliefs, during an eclipse, the sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies. Hence, the doors where the main deity is housed are closed to prevent and minimise these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the divine energy on the devotees.

Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to ward off negative energy.

Only after purification, the temples open again.