Partha Chatterjee suffering from chronic illness, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

"Partha Chatterjee) was having problems because of his chronic illness. We investigated and the report has been submitted to the High Court, there was not much chest pain. He is in stable condition and will be discharged today," Dr Biswas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court on July 24 directed the ED, which had arrested Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the scam, to take him to the health facility by an air ambulance.

Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance, an ED official said. He added that two counsels representing Chatterjee also travelled to the Odisha capital.

Earlier in the day, the Bengal minister was taken to the Kolkata airport in an ambulance from the state-run SSKM hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

A green corridor was created so that he could reach the airport in around 30 minutes, a Kolkata Police official said.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.