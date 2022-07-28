Partha Chatterjee brought disgrace to himself, party: TMC spokesperson

His comments come in the backdrop of the recovery of huge cash from one of the flats linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The unaccounted money was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange, from another flat of Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23.

"This development is a matter of great concern. Such incidents have brought disgrace to the party and shame to all of us. He (Partha Chatterjee) is saying why he would quit as minister. Why is he not saying in the public domain that he is innocent? What is stopping him from doing that?" "I hope the party would take note of the public perception and take appropriate steps," he said.

On Twitter, he claimed that the party should expel him. He wrote, "Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial. [sic]"

Ghosh had earlier said it has to be seen how Chatterjee sheds the tag of being "influential" without quitting as a minister of several departments.