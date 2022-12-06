Parliament Winter Session: Price rise, India-China standoff on Oppn's agenda; Govt plans to Introduce 16 Bills

An all-party meeting was convened by the government on Tuesday where the Centre assured to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by the respective Presiding Officers. He also requested to all the party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi informed that the Winter Session of Parliament, 2022 will commence on Wednesday, the 7th December, 2022 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Thursday, the 29th December, 2022.

The Session will provide a total of 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. He also informed that tentatively 25 legislative items have been identified for being taken up during the session.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people." Chowdhury alleged that the government did not "properly" inform the Opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border. "In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Twenty seven parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, AITC, DMK, YSRCP, TMC (M), Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, JD(U), BJD, TRS, LJSP, NCP, J&K NC, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), NDPP, RSP, VCK, RJD, AGP and RLP. Their leaders gave suggestions on the issues which can be taken up besides Government Legislative and other Business during the forthcoming Session.

Key Bills to be taken up during winter session 2022

LEGSLATIVE BUSNESS

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Mediation Bill, 2021

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Tamil Nadu)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Karnataka)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh)

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022

FINANCIAL BUSINESS