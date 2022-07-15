Parliament to host farewell for President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23

Speaker Om Birla will deliver a speech during the event and hand over a certification of appreciation to the President along with a book signed by all Members of Parliament.

The book which is needed to be signed by all Members of Parliament will be placed in the Central Hall of Parliament between July 18 and 21 for them to sign their names.

On the other hand, Kovind will be hosting a dinner for Union ministers and Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The term of the outgoing President ends on July 24, 2022, and the election for the new President of India will take place on July 18. The result will be declared on July 21.

After retiring as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will move to the residence allotted to him at 12, Janpath Road which was previously occupied by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.