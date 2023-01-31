Parliament's Budget session to kick off with President's address; economic survey 2023 to be tabled today

New Delhi, Jan 13 : Parliament's Budget Session will begin today with maiden address of President Draupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Murmu's address will highlight the government's achievements and policy priorities.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues including the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Economic Survey will be tabled at 11 am as part of the Parliament's Budget session. News agency IANS reported that the Economic Survey is prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran. It must be noted that the Economic Survey is presented in Parliament every year, a day before the announcement of the Union Budget. This will mark the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament.

According to news agency PTI report, the Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session which will continue till April 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday (February 1) present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government.

On Monday, during an all-party meeting, the government said it was willing to discuss every issue under the rules during the Budget Session of Parliament. At the all-party meeting, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties and others raised the Adani issue and sought a discussion on it in Parliament during the session. Parties like the BRS and DMK raised the issue of conduct of governors in States ruled by them.

Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The meeting which is the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am.

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. The finance ministry is considering proposals to benefit the middle class in the upcoming budget.