Parliament roundup: On Day 5, Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 and more

New Delhi, July 22: Proceedings on fifth day of the Monsoon Session were yet again marred by Opposition protests over price rise, GST on daily essentials and inflation leading to adjournment of both the Houses within minutes of start.

Here's how the day unfolded:

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. Soon after the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for the day to meet again on Monday at 2 PM.

The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

The Bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent.

10-20 Covid affected people experience long-term effects after recovery: MoS Health

Current global evidence suggests approximately 10 to 20 per cent of people who develop COVID-19 experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Union health ministry had on October 21, 2021 issued National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. "According to the World Health Organisation, most people who develop coronavirus fully recover, but current global evidence suggests that approximately 10 per cent-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness," Pawar said in her reply.

Over 2,000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests between June 15 June 23

More than 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.

Vaishnaw also said that separate data regarding amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.

Opposition parties protest in Parliament over price rise, GST hike on essential items

Leaders of various Opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament on Friday against the recent hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items and sought its rollback.

The Opposition members also sought a discussion on the issue of price rise in both houses of Parliament.

Leaders of various parties, including the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, DMK, RSP and some others, gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue and raised slogans against the government.

Carrying placards and banners, they demanded asked the prime minister to come to Parliament and address their concerns over rising inflation and GST hike on essential items during a debate in both houses.