Parliament roundup: Another day of washout over Cong MP’s remark on Rashtrapati

New Delhi, July 29: The tenth day of the Monsoon session was once again washed out without transacting any significant business. Both Houses were adjourned for the day, amid protests by the Opposition and treasury benches. While members of the Opposition pressed for a discussion on price rise, treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his "insult" of the President for referring to her as "Rashtrapatni".

Here's how the day unfolded:

Congress raises heat against Irani with MPs' protest in Parliament

The Congress stepped up its attack against Union minister Smriti Irani for having a face-off with Sonia Gandhi earlier in the lower house over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark and demanded action against her.

Congress MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex demanding an apology from the government for Irani's confrontation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The Congress MPs met in the Parliament and decided on their strategy at a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party chaired by Sonia Gandhi, after which they caused disruption in both houses of Parliament with slogans against Irani and demanding her sacking as a minister. The Congress has accused Irani of "heckling" Sonia Gandhi inside the lower house.

TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh spent night at Parliament protest site

Suspended Rajya Sabha members TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.

TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were there at the site till midnight. The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

Govt must apologise over BJP MPs attacking Sonia Gandhi in Parliament: Adhir

The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday.. the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP

Lok Sabha will function only after Sonia Gandhi apologises for Cong MP's remark on Prez: BJP leader

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said the Lok Sabha will only function after Congress president Sonia Gandhi apologises for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President, reports PTI.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests and counter protests by BJP members and the Opposition over the row triggered by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

The House proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House had assembled for the day. Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled at 12 noon.

Congress members were in the Well of the House raising slogans against the government, while BJP members and union ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal were on their feet demanding an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi.