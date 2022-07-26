Parliament roundup: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week and more

The stalemate in the Parliament is unlikely to end today as the Opposition is expected to take up the suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha on Monday.

Since the Parliament session began last week, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price hikes in the Houses.

19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha as opposition protest continues

A total of 19 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remaining part of the week for misconduct by entering well of the House and sloganeering. TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen are among other Rajya Sabha MPs suspended.

Haque, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, Kanimozhi have also been suspended. The MPs were suspended for violating rule no 256 of conduct in the Parliament.

Govt informs parliament about vacancies in Delhi Police

As reported by Delhi Police, the details of sanctioned strength and personnel posted in Delhi Police as on 15th July 2022 are 94,255 and 82,264, respectively. Vacancies in Delhi Police are 11,991: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha.

28 migrant workers killed in J&K since 2017: MoS Home

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that 28 migrant workers have been killed by terrorists since 2017, out of which two belonged to Maharashtra, one to Jharkhand, seven to Bihar and none from Madhya Pradesh.

BSF gets success after extension of territorial jurisdiction: Lok Sabha told

The government on Tuesday said the Border Security Force (BSF) has achieved success in curbing smuggling of drugs and other contraband items following the extension of territorial jurisdiction along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said inLokSabhathat BSF's extension of territorial jurisdiction in Punjab and some other states was aimed at empowering the border guarding force to discharge its duties more effectively.Rai said the move has been helpful in the wake of use of technologies such as drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - generally having long range - by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes.