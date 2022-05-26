PM Modi takes aim at KCR on his home turf of Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blasted dynastic politics as the "biggest enemy" of democracy and the youth of our country. The Prime Minister, who is here to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB), said that such parties only think about their own development.

While addressing BJP workers in Hyderabad, PM Modi said,''Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family.''

PM Modi also slammed the KCR government over dynastic politics or 'pariwarwad' as he said that the BJP would come to power in Telangana.

He said,''Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people.''

According to the Prime Minister, "21st century India is moving forward with the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'. Our startups are leaving an impression on the world. Today, we are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India's 100th Unicorn was registered recently."

"Change in Telangana is certain. The BJP coming to power in the state is certain. The results of various recent elections are a clear signal of that. Our aspiration is to take Telangana to a higher level," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is in the state capital to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). He is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and address the students.

BJP leaders expect that Modi's visit will infuse new enthusiasm in the party as it gears up for upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The Assembly elections in the State are due towards the end of 2023 but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reported to be planning to go for polls by the end of current year or early next year.