Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents on Jan 27

PM Modi conceptualised this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

This event was organised successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

For PPC 2023, Students, Teachers and Parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other Boards. Registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022.

About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, Parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. Students from over 150 countries, Teachers form 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023.

The programme is proposed to be in townhall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India from time to time.

About 2050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.