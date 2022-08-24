New Delhi, Aug 24: In a country where youngers ones are supposed to touch the feet of the elders to get their blessings, here comes a video of parents who wash the feet of their grown up daughter in milk and drink it. This clip is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The video is shared by Jharkhand IAS officer Sanjay Kumar and captioned, "Emotional moment..Before the farewell, the parents keeping the footprints of the daughter in the house.. 💕

#HeartTouching. VC : SM." It is not clear whether the girl in the clip is leaving her house to puruse her studies, career or some reason.

In the clip, the daughter is made to comfortably sit on a chair while the father washes her feet with milk. He then drinks it but the daughter and his wife take the milk bowl away from him. He then washes her feet with water. Surprisingly, his wife who took the bowl drinks the remaining milk.

He then continues to make her keep her foot on a red dye and keep her feet on a white cloth to get her foot marks.

The video, which has garnered over 1.8 lakh views by the time this story went for publishing, has now gone viral but her parents' act of drinking the milk that was used to wash their daughter has met with mixed response on internet.

"Well hopefully such traditions don't result in making women feel inferior," a person reacted to the clip.

"Not agree with this farewell tradition of daughter...Why should only daughter leave home...Why there is no share in property for daughter...Kids have to leave home for job so why there is parmanent farewell only for daughter....these mindset should be change.., [sic]" a user stated.

"With so much love, their daughters are brought up and brought up. At the time of parting, as if the sky has broken on the parents, the tears are not able to stop. But some poor people do not feel any shame in crushing those daughters. The law of giving would have been applicable in our country also, [sic]" another user added.

A netizen tweeted, "Sir daughters are really papa's angels! As a father who has three daughters, I feel it! The duty of parents is to fill them with the color of sanskars. A happy feeling when daughters are separated and together! Save the daughter and make her cultured

"Plzz stop this over acting 🤣🤣🤣🤣this is too much," a person gave a thumbs down for the clip.