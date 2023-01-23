Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi names 21 Islands in Andaman and Nicobar; inaugurate model of Netaji memorial

New Delhi, Jan 23: Twenty-one large unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar were named on Monday after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He also inaugurated a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary.

It will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children's amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said.

The 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, after whom the islands have been named are: Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

"The central government has taken this initiative to honour the Param Vir Chakra awardees. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in North and Middle Andaman district, and five in South Andaman,'' the official earlier said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

Shah is likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium - the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

Back then, the stadium used to be known as Gymkhana Ground. Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail here.