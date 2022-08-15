‘Panch Prann’: Five promises that PM Modi wants India to make on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

PM Modi asserted that he is the first Prime Minister to be born after independence while invoking Mahatma Gandhi and India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The next 25 years are crucial said PM Modi while adding that we cannot be complacent about our achievements of the past 75 years.

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the strength of women and the sacrifices of freedom fighters during a rousing address to the nation as India marks its 75th year of Independence today, August 15.

The PM also announced five promises for growth (panch prann). The first promise would be 'only big aspirations.' The second would be no form of slavery while the third would be pride in our heritage. The fourth would be unity among the 130 crore Indians while the fifth promise would be citizens' duty which includes the PM and the Chief Ministers of the States.

The PM urged the youth who will be 50 at 2047 to take an oath and make India a developed country.

We make it happen when we take an oath he said and that is why when I spoke about 'Swachh Bharat' in my first speech, it became a movement, the PM also said.