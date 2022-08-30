Yes, unlike the popular belief that the PAN card is only for adults, here is the real fact. There is no age limit for applying for a PAN card and in certain cases, it is important that you get your minor's PAN card made.

New Delhi, Aug 30: Are you planning to make investments in your child's name or thinking about making him/her a nominee in the property? Well, if you are then the first thing that you need to do is apply for your child's PAN card.

Well, the fact is there is no minimum or maximum age specified limit for PAN card applications. Even minors can get a PAN card as per section 160 of the Income Tax Act.

The next question that comes to your mind is whether it will what is the purpose of having a PAN card for children? The first and foremost use is it will serve as an ID card for your kids. However, it is mandatory if you are making investments on behalf of your children.

Also, if you are making your child a nominee on a property or a financial product, it is mandatory to have a PAN card.

It has to be noted that their investments will not be taxable, but if they earn the money themselves, it is taxable. Also, if the minor has a physical disability or suffering from total blindness, then their income is taxable.

Can minors' apply for their PAN card on their own?

No. Parents, guardians or representative assessees should apply for the PAN card on behalf of children.

The documents required for PAN card:

Proof of identity Aadhaar card:

Ration card

Passport

Driving license

Photo ID card issued by the Government

Voter's ID card

Arm's license

Pensioner card

Central Government Health Service Scheme card

Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme

Photo card Original Certificate of identity signed by a Member of Parliament/Member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council/Gazetted Officer

Original bank certificate on official letterhead along with photograph from issuing bank branch, attested by a bank officer

Proof of Address:

Passport

Voter's ID card

Domicile certificate issued by a state government

Aadhaar card

Post office passbook

Property document

Original Certificate of address signed by a Member of Parliament/Member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council/Gazetted Officer

Electricity/landline/water/consumer gas bill (not more than 3 months old)

Credit card/account statement (not more than 3 months old)

Proof of Age:

Aadhaar Card

Birth Certificate

School Leaving Certificate and valid markscard issued by recognised board

Photo ID card issued by Government

Domicile certificate

Central Government Health Service Scheme photo card

Online process to apply for PAN Card for Minor:

It is not possible for minors to apply for PAN card directly, minor guardians, representatives or parents applies PAN card for minors. Steps to follow are:

Enter the official website - https://nsdl.co.in/

Select Application Type

Select 'New Pan - Indian Citizen (Form 49A)' option from the drop down menu.

Enter all necessary details as given in the instructions.

Upload photograph and necessary documents.

Make payment and then click on 'Submit' button to complete the process.

You will get an acknowledgement number that can be used to track the PAN application.

Offline process to apply for PAN Card for Minor: